Djokovic survives shock to reach Monte Carlo round three

By
  • Reuters
Published

Pic: Reuters

World number two Novak Djokovic came close to an early exit at the Monte Carlo Masters but finally emerged triumphant with a 6-3 3-6 7-5 second-round victory against France's Gilles Simon on Tuesday.

The Serbian was broken for 5-4 in the decider but bagged three games in a row to end Simon's resilience and reach the third round of the first European claycourt tournament of the season.

Djokovic, who had a first-round bye, will next take on either Russian Karen Khachanov or 13th seed Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain.

"It was a very difficult match, with many changes of momentum," said Djokovic. "It was very tiring for me, the first clay of the season.

"But this is the start of the Roland Garros build-up."

Earlier, local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, back from a one-month layoff, was knocked out by fellow Frenchman, qualifier Adrian Mannarino, 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Most Popular in Sports

Videos

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon