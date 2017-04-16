Johnson to meet Bellucci in Houston ATP final

Steve Johnson rallied for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over top-seeded Jack Sock on Saturday to set up a title clash with Thomaz Bellucci in the ATP clay court tournament in Houston, Texas.

Johnson, the fourth seed, came back from a break down in the third set to claim a second career win against Sock.

"Any time you can play on a Sunday in a tournament, it's a good week,” Johnson said. “It's my first final on US soil ... It's fun to get a chance to try to win something on home soil."

Johnson will be seeking a second career ATP title when he takes on eighth-seeded Brazilian Bellucci.

Bellucci downed American Ernesto Escobedo 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, winning his fourth straight three-set match.

"It's tough to play three sets every day. I didn't have one day off," said Bellucci, who is in his first final of 2017 and the eighth of his career.

He admitted he was a bit surprised to find himself challenging for a fifth career ATP title.

"I didn't expect to play this well because I came Sunday night," said Bellucci, who didn't face a break point in the third set. "I just practised once before the first round."