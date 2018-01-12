UAE, Iraqi football associations discuss stronger co-operation

Marwan bin Ghalita, President of the UAE Football Association, and Abdul Khaliq Masood, President of the Iraq Football Association, have discussed ways to enhance co-operation and joint ties.

During the meeting, held at the UAE Football Association at Al Khawaneej Area, Dubai, Bin Ghalita welcomed Masood and said that the visit reflects the desire of the Iraqi side to develop joint relations between the two associations.

They also highlighted the strong ties between the two parties and ways to develop them in all areas. The two sides confirmed that their relations are distinguished and include all technical and administrative components of the game.

They also discussed ways to develop GCC football, especially after the distinguished participation of the two teams in the 23rd Gulf Cup football tournament in Kuwait.