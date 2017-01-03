Umm Al Qaiwain to organise Mohamed bin Zayed Camel Racing Festival next week

The Mohamed bin Zayed Arabian Camel Racing Festival 2017 will be staged on 8 January at Al Labsa Racetrack in the emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain.

The 6th edition of the festival will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The five-day heritage sports event will hold 125 rounds.

The annual festival was first launched in 2012 in the emirate of Ras al Khaimah. The emirates of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sharjah and Ras al Khaimah then hosted the event in 2013, 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Since it was launched, the festival has been witnessing tough competitions between camel owners from the UAE and GCC countries.