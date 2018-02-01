Virat Kohli injury scare for India

Indian captain Virat Kohli gave his team an injury scare when he landed awkwardly on his left knee while fielding in the first one-day international against South Africa at Kingsmead on Thursday.

Kohli made a sliding stop in the seventh over but his boot took a big divot and he appeared to jar his knee as he landed on an outfield softened by overnight rain. He left the field briefly but returned in the next over.

After fielding in the covers for five overs, Kohli went to slip but then left the field again in the 14th over. There was no immediate word on his condition.