Warner joins Bradman with Test century before lunch

David Warner said he was honoured to join the likes of Donald Bradman after smashing a whirlwind century before lunch in the third Test against Pakistan Tuesday.

The left-hander slammed his 18th Test hundred and third at the Sydney Cricket Ground off 78 balls to reach three figures in just 117 minutes with 17 fours.

In doing so he became the first Australian since Bradman 87 years ago to make a century in the opening session on the first day and the only person to achieve the feat during a Test match in Australia.

Bradman was the last to do so with 105 in Leeds in 1930 on his way to 334, with fellow Australians Victor Trumper hitting 103 in Manchester in 1902 and Charlie Macartney scoring 112 at Leeds in 1926.

The only other player to post a century before lunch on the first day of a Test was Pakistan's Majid Khan (108) against New Zealand in Karachi in 1976.

"That's obviously an honour and privilege to be amongst the greats of the game," Warner said.

"It's great to be out there with those guys. Hopefully I can continue with that great start and positive approach."

The knock eclipsed Warner's previous fastest century at the SCG - off 82 balls in last year's Test against the West Indies.

Warner said reaching three figures before lunch was not paramount, but he had to control the building adrenalin.

"It wasn't nerve-racking. I told the youngster (Matt Renshaw) with a couple of minutes to go we have to knuckle down and get through to lunch and be patient," he said.

"Obviously as a batsman when the adrenalin is pumping and you know it's around the corner you are probably always going to have a dig."

Warner was out after lunch, caught behind off Wahab Riaz for 113 off 95 balls with 17 fours.

The vice-captain has now scored 5,206 runs in 60 Tests at 49.11.