Wayne Rooney charged with drink-driving

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink-driving, British police said Friday.

Rooney, England's all-time record goalscorer and former captain, was stopped by police near his home in Cheshire, northwest England, in the early hours of Friday.

"The man was arrested shortly after 2.00am (0100GMT) today, Friday 1 September, after officers stopped a black VW Beetle," said a police statement.

Police said 31-year-old Rooney "has since been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit."

He was pulled over on Altrincham Road, Wilmslow, just a few miles from his home in Prestbury.

Rooney had been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on September 18 - the day after Everton play his former club Manchester United at Old Trafford.

He was seen posing in a selfie with cricketer Jack McIver in a bar in the upmarket town of Alderley Edge, near his home, on Thursday, August 31.

McIver shared the photo of the pair in the Bubble Room on Instagram at around 10:00pm (2100 GMT) that day with the comment: "International Break #legend".

Rooney announced his retirement from international football last week, having scored 53 goals in 119 appearances.

He made his decision despite England manager Gareth Southgate offering to recall him for the World Cup qualifier against Malta on Friday.

Rooney re-joined boyhood club Everton in the pre-season after a successful 13-year spell at Premier League rivals Manchester United that saw him win five English titles, one FA Cup, three League Cups, the Europa League and the 2008 Champions League.

But he started to become more of a bit-part player following the arrival at Old Trafford of Portuguese manager and former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

Rooney, however, has seemed rejuvenated by a move back to Liverpool-based Everton and scored in his first two Premier League games of the 2017/18 campaign, a 1-0 home win over Stoke City at Goodison Park and in a 1-1 draw away to Manchester City.

Friday saw Rooney arrive at his home shortly before 2:25pm local time (1325 GMT) as he was quickly driven through the open gates of his property and past a crowd of waiting reporters.