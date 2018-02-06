West Indies to host first day-night Test against Sri Lanka

By
  • AFP
Published

Photo: AFP

The West Indies will host their first ever day-night Test when Sri Lanka tour the Caribbean in June, cricket officials said Tuesday.

The final Test of the three-match series will be a day-night encounter at the Kensington Oval in Barbados starting June 23, said Sri Lanka Cricket.

Sri Lanka depart for the West Indies in late May and will play a two-day warm up match before the opening Test starting June 6 at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago.

The second Test gets under way June 14 at St. Lucia.

The West Indies have played two day-night Tests but never on home soil. Sri Lanka made their pink-ball Test debut against Pakistan last year in the United Arab Emirates.

Australia hosted New Zealand for the first-ever Test played under lights with a pink ball at the Adelaide Oval in November 2015.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Most Popular in Sports

Videos

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon