Woman steals shoes and flees, leaving son behind

Alabama police have arrested a woman who they say left her 5-year-old son behind after stealing a pair of shoes.



Mobile Police Department spokesman Donald Wallace tells news outlets 24-year-old Debrina Scott shoplifted the shoes Saturday from a Mobile shoe store. Wallace says that when Scott was confronted by security at the store, she took off running across the parking lot. Her son followed her and was nearly struck by a vehicle.



News outlets report that Scott was arrested on charges of theft and endangering the welfare of a child. She was released Wednesday evening. It's unclear if Scott has an attorney.