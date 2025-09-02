ADIHEX Camel Auction Brings in AED 1.7 Million in Sales

The third day of Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2025 saw the Camel Auction fetching total sales of AED 1.770 million.

The popular Camel Auction returned on 1 September, featuring young purebred Arabian camels from prestigious bloodlines with detailed pedigree information. In 2024, the auction sales exceeded AED 2.5 million, reflecting the growing demand for this heritage activity.

Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the exhibition is set to run until 7th September. This year’s edition is the largest in the event’s history, featuring an extensive programme of activities across 15 diverse sectors.

The event blends heritage, culture, and innovation under the theme “A Heritage Renewed'', offering a unique cultural experience.

“The auction included the sale of young male and female camels from the finest breeds, known for their outstanding racing abilities. Each camel is distinguished by its lineage and the achievements of its sire and dam, which are essential factors in determining its value,” organisers said