Brand Dubai Launches Second Edition of ‘Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes’ Competition

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has announced the launch of the second edition of the ‘Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes’ competition, as part of the ‘Ramadan in Dubai’ campaign. The competition is organised in collaboration with Emarat Al Youm.

Now in its second year, the competition calls on residents across Dubai to reimagine their homes as radiant expressions of the spirit of Ramadan. Participants are invited to transform their façades into captivating illuminated displays that honour the values of the Holy Month.

A total of 15 cash prizes will be awarded. The first-place winner will receive AED100,000; second place AED 80,000; third place AED60,000; fourth place AED40,000; and fifth place AED20,000. Ten additional winners will each receive AED10,000.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said the competition reflects the city’s unique ability to blend heritage with contemporary creativity, turning a social custom into a shared civic moment. “Ramadan has always been a time when homes open their doors and hearts to family, friends and neighbours,” she said. “We’re excited to see that spirit expressed visually across the city through light, design and creativity inspired by Emirati traditions.

“Home decoration during the Holy Month is deeply connected to hospitality and community. What makes this initiative meaningful is how it extends that personal expression beyond the household. One illuminated façade encourages another. Entire streets begin to be decorated. Together, these individual gestures create a unified celebration, one that captures both the authenticity of our traditions and the creative energy that characterises Dubai today.”

Ibrahim Shukrallah, Editor-in-Chief of Emarat Al Youm, said: “We’re proud to collaborate with Brand Dubai on the second edition of this initiative, which brings media and community together in a meaningful way. We see our role as going beyond reporting the news to supporting initiatives that strengthen cultural identity and encourage positive community participation. ‘Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes’ is not only about beautifully illuminated façades. It also reflects the family spirit, generosity and sense of togetherness that define the Holy Month. We’re pleased to support a competition that invites people to express the essence of the month in their own way, shaping the ambience of the city with their creativity.”

He noted that Emarat Al Youm will spotlight participating homes, capturing their displays to showcase Dubai’s Ramadan spirit.

Sara Merdas, Member of the Organising Committee of ‘Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes’ competition, said the initiative is designed to maximise participation and community involvement. “We are extending an open invitation to residents across Dubai to create warm, welcoming neighbourhood spaces during Ramadan,” she said. “By transforming home façades into distinctive light displays, families can contribute to a collective atmosphere that reflects the spirit of the Holy Month. Community participation is central to this initiative, and every decorated home adds to the shared experience.”

Entries must come from homes located within the emirate of Dubai. Decorations must focus on front façades using lighting and decorative elements. Participants are required to document their decorations in a creatively filmed video highlighting themes associated with the ‘Year of Family.’ The video must be uploaded to the participant’s public Instagram account using the hashtag #Dubai_Best_Decorated_Ramadan_Homes_2026 and tagging @branddubai.

The deadline for submissions is 11 March 2026.