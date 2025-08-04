Dubai Culture launches ‘Harakat Sikka’ to nurture next gen animators

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has announced that applications are now open for “Harakat Sikka,” a stop-motion animation and visual storytelling training programme under the Sikka Platform.

The initiative fuels growth across Dubai’s arts ecosystem and reinforces the emirate’s status as a global hub of the creative economy.

The course is delivered through immersive workshops in both Arabic and English. It welcomes UAE nationals and residents aged 18 or older - students, artists, filmmakers, designers and writers - who want to bring stories to life on screen. No prior experience is needed.

House 436 in Al Shindagha Historical Neighbourhood will come alive with a month-long creative programme running from 18th August to 26th September 2025.

The programme offers an exclusive opportunity to meet three times a week under the guidance of director-artist Boubaker Boukhari, celebrated for his experimental, folklore‑infused stop‑motion techniques, in a setting designed to be both focused and highly interactive.

Participants will explore every stage of the craft, moving from concept development and storyboarding through filming, editing, and finally strategies for distribution and festival submission. Practical workshops in character design, visual arts, and audio recording lead up to a public screening of their projects at the Sikka Art & Design Festival.

Dubai Culture invites aspiring storytellers to apply by submitting short written responses explaining their motivation and interest in animation. Applications must be submitted via a specified link no later than 8th August. Candidates will be selected based on their demonstrated interest in animation and, where applicable, the submission of a CV or creative portfolio.