Dubai Film Development Committee Hosts First Meeting to Discuss Future of Film Sector



The Dubai Film Development Committee, the new body established under the Dubai Media Council to support the growth of the film sector, held its first meeting at the Council’s headquarters to review its mandate, discuss its operating framework, and outline strategic focus areas aimed at supporting the growth and sustainability of Dubai’s film sector.

The meeting discussed how best to strengthen Dubai’s film ecosystem, building on the emirate’s existing strengths while addressing practical industry needs across production, talent development and collaboration.

Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, said the Dubai Film Development Committee is set to play a vital role in realising the leadership’s vision for Dubai’s creative economy.

She also highlighted the Council’s strategy to advance the media sector’s contribution to the knowledge economy with its impetus on creativity and innovation.

She added that the film sector represents one of the most promising areas for Dubai’s media sector, with limitless growth opportunities, and the committee would further enhance Dubai’s appeal as a leading destination for media production and creativity globally.

She underscored the importance of aligning policy, infrastructure and industry requirements through a coordinated, sector-wide approach to film development. Film now plays a more central role in Dubai’s media landscape, contributing to economic diversification, talent development and cross-border collaboration, and shaping how the emirate positions itself within the global creative economy, she noted.

She emphasised Dubai’s competitiveness as a production base, underpinned by advanced digital infrastructure, a strong and flexible regulatory environment, efficient logistics, and a strategic location linking regional and global markets.

She said these strengths collectively support the scaling of film production, long-term sector growth, and engagement with regional and international partners.

Issam Kazim, Chairman of the Dubai Film Development Committee, affirmed its strong focus on turning strategy into results, with early emphasis on setting clear directions, supporting local talent pipelines and strengthening synergies between public and private stakeholders.

“The committee will focus on how its mandate is delivered across key areas, including developing specialised training, streamlining production and filming processes, in addition to strengthening cooperation and partnerships with local and international production companies, as well as with government entities and leading filmmakers, both individuals and institutions. The committee’s initiatives will serve to complement the growth of an economy driven by creativity and technology,” he further said.

The Dubai Film Development Committee was formed pursuant to Dubai Media Council Resolution No. (8) of 2025, issued by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, in November 2025. The committee is tasked with supporting the industry through tailored services, facilities, and coordination with key stakeholders. It will work with local and international studios, facilitate specialised training programmes, and create opportunities for emerging talent to grow.

During the meeting, Hesham Al Olama, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Film Development Committee, noted that the versatility ensured by the Dubai Media Council in the selection of committee members is crucial to achieving the strategic objectives outlined for the sector.

He highlighted that the synergy among the entities represented on the committee will foster a thriving ecosystem, reinforcing Dubai’s standing as a premier destination for global filmmakers and strengthening its ability to attract investment, thereby expanding the sector’s prospects for growth and continued progress.

The meeting was attended by committee members Shaima Al Suwaidi (Dubai Culture and Arts Authority), Bader Anwahi (Dubai Municipality), Abdullah Al Ali (Roads and Transport Authority), Mansoor Al Malik (Dubai Customs), Ahmad Balqaizi (Dubai Civil Aviation Authority), Colonel Eng. Saud Faisal Al Rumaithi (Dubai Police), Colonel Ali Al Hammadi (General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs), and Maryam Al Mehairi (Emirates Airline).