Dubai Municipality Announces Return of 10th Edition of Hatta Honey Festival

As part of the #HattaWinter initiative, Dubai Municipality has announced the return of the Hatta Honey Festival, one of the area’s most anticipated community- and agri-tourism events, celebrating local honey production and Hatta’s distinctive natural and rural heritage.

The Festival, being held until 31 December 2025 at Hatta Hall, brings together beekeepers, producers, and honey enthusiasts. Entry to the Festival is free and open to the public.

The Festival forms part of Dubai Municipality’s ongoing efforts to position Hatta as a leading eco- and agri- tourism destination, while creating direct economic opportunities for national producers and small businesses. By bringing together production, learning, testing, and retail experiences within a single destination, the event supports sustainable rural development and reinforces Hatta’s growing role within Dubai’s tourism and economic landscape.

This year’s edition features more than 50 indoor booths dedicated to beekeepers and honey producers, alongside 10 outdoor booths for retail concepts and family-run businesses. The programme also includes an outdoor workshop space, an outdoor majlis, an indoor lounge, live performances, designated areas for children’s activities and games, and four food and beverage trucks.

Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafee, CEO of the Environment, Health, and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “The Hatta Honey Festival reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to supporting sustainable agri-tourism and empowering national producers through dedicated platforms that combine economic opportunity, quality assurance, and community engagement. The Festival offers an integrated visitor experience that brings together learning, heritage, and entertainment, while supporting the local economy and Dubai’s vision for sustainable tourism and agriculture.”

Integrated Laboratory Platform

The Dubai Central Laboratory is participating in this year’s edition of the Festival with a fully integrated laboratory platform showcasing advanced equipment and technologies for testing the quality and safety of honey products. The platform features specialised devices being used for the first time, operating with infrared technology and designed to conduct key laboratory tests for honey and its products in under one minute. The laboratory applies a comprehensive honey testing framework comprising up to 512 accredited tests, reflecting the breadth of its capabilities in supporting product quality and food safety. This participation reflects Dubai Municipality’s continued commitment to advancing laboratory testing capabilities and enhancing efficiency and speed in line with global best practices, while reinforcing consumer confidence in product quality.

In line with Dubai Municipality’s vision for digital transformation and government innovation, the Dubai Central Laboratory will showcase an advanced model for sample reception that reflects its approach to leveraging smart technologies to enhance laboratory operations. The model ensures streamlined procedures while increasing levels of accuracy and reliability, in line with the highest standards of safety and quality. Honey samples will be received from beekeepers through a fully automated smart robot operating without human intervention, ensuring seamless processes, enhanced precision and reliability, and strict adherence to safety and quality standards.

Alongside the Festival’s activities, Dubai Municipality will announce a pioneering project representing a significant advancement in the documentation of Emirati honey quality. The initiative focuses on developing a laboratory fingerprint and a digital identity for local honey, enabling the verification of honey type, origin, and quality based on advanced scientific analysis. The Festival will also see the signing of a cooperation agreement with the Hatta Traders Council to implement the project, which is the first of its kind in the UAE.

The Hatta Honey Festival will also offer a community-focused winter destination experience, featuring a family-friendly programme that brings together learning, heritage, entertainment, and entrepreneurship. Visitors will be able to take part in interactive workshops, educational activities, and live performances across indoor and outdoor zones, creating an inclusive and accessible experience that enhances quality of life and strengthens community participation.

The Festival is organised as part of the comprehensive plan to develop the Hatta region, which aims to diversify the local economy, empower Emirati entrepreneurs, and create sustainable investment opportunities in the agricultural and small-scale industries, while ensuring the highest standards of product quality and safety.