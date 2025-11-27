Foreign Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Sean Sobers, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, together with a number of senior officials from the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

The delegation toured the mosque’s halls and external corridors and was briefed on the history of the mosque’s establishment and its cultural mission, grounded in the values of coexistence, tolerance, and openness.

During the visit, the minister and the accompanying delegation were introduced to the history of the mosque’s establishment, its architectural aesthetics, and the exquisite Islamic art that adorns its spaces. They explored the harmonious blend of diverse Islamic architectural styles that reflect the beauty of cultural convergence in a single creative masterpiece.

At the conclusion of the visit, the guest was presented with a copy of the book “Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Lights of Peace,” which showcases the mosque’s distinctive architectural artistry and takes readers on a visual journey through a collection of award-winning photographs from the “Spaces of Light” competition.