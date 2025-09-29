Game Time: Coca-Cola Arena Glows Gold for Dubai Basketball

Dubai: Emirates 247- In celebration of Dubai Basketball’s upcoming debut season in EuroLeague and their return to the ABA League, Coca-Cola Arena will light up in gold every time the team plays at home, sending a city-wide signal that it’s Game Day in Dubai!

As the proud Home of Dubai’s Basketball, Coca-Cola Arena is more than a venue, it’s the beating heart of a growing sports community in the city. The gold lighting is a rally cry to fans, families, and residents to come together, support the team, and celebrate the unifying power of sport.

Mark Jan Kar, General Manager of Coca-Cola Arena, said: “We want the whole city of Dubai to feel the excitement and energy of game day. When the Arena’s facade lights glow gold, the message is clear: it’s game time! That glow is our call for the city to unite with passion, pride, and support as one team.”

This season, Coca-Cola Arena will host international powerhouses from both the EuroLeague and the ABA League, delivering elite basketball action right to Dubai’s doorstep and giving fans a chance to see top-tier competition live.

Nazli Berberoglu, UAE General Manager of Coca-Cola added: "Supporting fans and uplifting communities through sport has always been part of the Coca-Cola story. Together with Coca-Cola Arena, we are thrilled to support the development of Dubai's sports ecosystem create experiences which inspire a new generation of players and fans."

“We play for this city. When Coca-Cola Arena lights up gold, it’s a powerful reminder to every player and every fan that Dubai is behind us. This is about more than basketball, it’s about pride, identity, and growing something special for future generations.”

This initiative is also part of Dubai’s broader vision to use sport as a platform for community engagement and international recognition.

Coca-Cola Arena – Home of Dubai’s Basketball. When We Glow Gold, It’s Game Day.

Join the movement. Wear the team colours. Bring the noise. Dubai Basketball is more than a team - it’s your team.

Don’t miss the action, buy your tickets to Dubai’s EuroLeague debut against Partizan on 30th September now at coca-cola-arena.com and be part of the golden roar on Game Day!

ABOUT COCA-COLA ARENA

Opened in June 2019, Coca-Cola Arena has revolutionized the live entertainment industry in the UAE and throughout the Middle East. Capable of hosting live shows 365 days a year, the fully air-conditioned, 17,000-capacity arena establishes Dubai as a major destination on the global events circuit. Coca-Cola Arena’s unique automated seating design means it can be adapted to international and local events of all sizes, from international touring artists, sporting tournaments, e-gaming, comedy and live theatre and musical performances, to conferences, gala dinners, AGMs and weddings. Located in the heart of City Walk, Dubai’s lifestyle destination, Coca-Cola Arena is a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and a 5-minute walk from the closest Dubai Metro Station. The region’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, Coca-Cola Arena is an asset of Dubai Holding entertainment portfolio and is managed by Legends Global, the world’s leading venue management and services company.

Follow us on Instagram: @CocaColaArena, Facebook: Coca-Cola Arena, and LinkedIn: Coca-Cola Arena

ABOUT DUBAI BASKETBALL

Founded in 2023, Dubai Basketball is a newly established professional basketball franchise that plays in Europe’s EuroLeague and Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA) League for the 2025/26 season. The franchise has assembled a strong roster of players led by Head Coach Jurica Golemac. The club plays their home games at Coca-Cola Arena.

Dubai Basketball stands as a testament to the power of passion and dedication in shaping the landscape of basketball in the UAE and beyond. Its foundation is built upon a diverse and talented team, consisting of FIBA-certified coaches, former professional players, business experts, and passionate enthusiasts.

Dubai Basketball is committed to catalysing positive social change, where dreams are not just envisioned but realised, talents are not merely found but nurtured, and aspirations are not only lived but fulfilled.