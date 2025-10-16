Global Village Kicks Off 30th Anniversary Season

Global Village, the region's premier multicultural family destination for shopping, dining, entertainment and attractions, welcomed guests to ‘A More Wonderful World’ yesterday, marking the beginning of the much-awaited Season 30 with a series of unforgettable celebrations.

Guests were swept into the celebration as music, colour and rhythm filled every corner, creating an atmosphere of joy and anticipation. The celebratory spirit came alive as the Retumbar street drummers, and representatives from each of the 30 pavilions united in the vibrant Parade of the World, welcoming the Season’s first-ever guests while a colourful cascade of confetti and streamers decorated the sky.

In a thrilling yet nostalgic opening stunt of the season, guests watched in awe as drones lit up the night sky with pyrotechnics, forming a brilliant number ‘30’ and spelling out the destination’s ‘A More Wonderful World’, to celebrate and honour three decades of Global Village memories. The moment grew even more spectacular when a group of wing-suited skydivers appeared, diving through the glowing formation, leaving trails of fire and lights.

Global Village dazzled with live entertainment shows spread across the entire destination, where cultural and stage performances came together to offer guests a rich and captivating experience. From the Main Stage to the Kids’ Theatre, through all the pavilions and the exciting new stunt show, the night formed a lively scene. Adding to the excitement of the evening was the new laser show at Dragon Lake and the all-new light show in front of the main stage, which brought even more wonder to the celebration.

As the clock struck 9PM, the skies transformed once more as 600 drones rose into formation, surprising guests by unveiling a series of messages welcoming all to discover the exciting experiences awaiting them in Season 30. For the finale and in classic Global Village fashion, the opening night welcomed the Season’s first magnificent fireworks display, celebrating a memorable start to the milestone season.

Starting from 4PM daily, guests can explore Global Village’s 30 pavilions, featuring over 3,500 shopping outlets and more than 250 dining options, enjoy over 200 rides, games, and attractions, and watch 40,500 shows throughout the season. The renowned Global Village fireworks will also light up the skies every Friday and Saturday at 9PM.

As the region’s number one entertainment and cultural destination, Global Village celebrates its landmark 30th Season by delivering an extraordinary experience for millions of guests from around the world.