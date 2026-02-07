Hamda Al Basata: Our Compass Is Always Emirati Values, Family Cohesion, and Community Spirit

In this interview, the Head of DMI's Sama Dubai TV Channel, Hamda Al Basata gives her insights into the role of TV in the social media age

1) How does Sama Dubai balance Emirati values with modern media trends?



At Sama Dubai, our compass is always Emirati values, family cohesion, respect, heritage, and community spirit. Modern media trends help us deliver those values in fresh and engaging ways, but they never replace them. Whether through drama, talk shows, or national events coverage, we focus on stories that reflect real Emirati life and speak to all generations.

The Year of the Family reinforces this direction. We look at how content can strengthen relationships inside the home, celebrating parents, grandparents, and children through programmes that highlight everyday moments, traditions, and shared experiences. Technology allows us to innovate, but the goal remains the same: to produce media that families feel represents them.

Balancing tradition with innovation means using new formats, data, and creativity while staying true to the cultural responsibility of a national channel.



2) What impact do you think TV still has in the age of social media?



Television today plays a different but very powerful role. Social media is built for speed and individual consumption, while TV is built for shared viewing. It is one of the few platforms that can still bring the whole household together at the same time.



During the Year of the Family, this becomes especially important. The best time of the year, Ramadan is quickly approaching and with that comes the Ramadan shows, the culture of breaking the fast together around the TV watching a show together brings families closer. It opens up new topics of conversation between generations and creates memories and a sense of belonging that scrolling on a phone cannot replace. TV also remains a trusted source for national narratives, culture, and responsible information.

So the impact of television is no longer just about reach it is about quality of connection and the ability to unite families around meaningful content.



3) What advice would you give to young Emirati women entering media and leadership?



My first advice is to be confident in your voice and your identity. The UAE has created an environment where Emirati women are not only welcomed in leadership but actively supported to excel. Today, women represent around 66% of the public sector workforce, with about 30% in senior and decision-making roles, and the UAE Cabinet includes one of the highest proportions of female ministers globally. The Federal National Council has achieved 50% female representation, reflecting a national commitment to balanced leadership.



These outcomes are backed by strong policies. The UAE Gender Balance Council drives national strategies to close leadership gaps, while regulations require at least one woman on the board of every listed company. Institutions such as Dubai Women Establishment and nationwide mentorship programmes continue to prepare women for executive and creative roles across government and the private sector.



For young women entering media, I would say: combine professionalism with purpose. Media shapes how families and societies see themselves, especially when storytelling about homes, values, and relationships is more important than ever.



Remember that success is never individual it is built with the support of family and community. Stay connected to your roots and use your platform to inspire the next generation of Emirati girls to lead with confidence. I always say that we are lucky to be from the UAE, as women here will never lack guidance, mentorship or likeminded women to look up to.