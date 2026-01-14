HIPA Unveiles ‘Family’ as Theme for 15th Season Competition

The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) has unveiled "Family" as the theme for its 15th Season Competition. This season will feature five main categories.

"Sports Photography" category is now a staple along with "General (Black & White and Colour)" category and "Portfolio (Story-Telling)" category. The other new category is "Dreams Through AI", rounding off the categories.

Secretary-General of HIPA Ali Bin Thalith said, “This season’s main theme aligns with the ‘Year of the Family’. This initiative supports the National Agenda’s goals of strengthening and nurturing the Emirati family, while reinforcing awareness among citizens and residents of the importance of preserving family cohesion and strong relationships. The family remains the foundation of society and a true measure of stability, prosperity and quality of life.”

Bin Thalith added that "Dreams Through AI" reflects the rapid technological advancements that intersect with the visual arts. This category adopts an innovative photographic approach that preserves the principle of ‘image first’. Participants are required to submit an original photograph with defined specifications, followed by an AI-generated interpretation that simulates an imagined dream. It offers a creative space where reality and imagination converge in an inspiring, dreamlike visual narrative.”

Bin Thalith emphasised that HIPA has firmly established itself as a globally influential photography initiative rooted in Emirati identity, championing visual creativity and reinforcing photography’s power in drawing attention to major issues worldwide.

Submissions are being accepted from 10th January until 31st May 2026 at 23:59 (UAE Standard Time), through the official website, https://www.hipa.ae./