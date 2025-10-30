Latifa bint Mohammed Attends Signing of Major ICOM Partnerships

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), witnessed the signing of a series of strategic partnership agreements between the International Council of Museums (ICOM) Dubai 2025 Organising Committee and leading government and private entities to ensure the successful hosting of the 27th ICOM General Conference (ICOM Dubai 2025). Organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the event will be held from 11–17 November 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed said: “Hosting ICOM Dubai 2025 reflects the UAE’s recognition of the transformative power of culture, heritage and creativity in shaping societies. These partnerships embody our shared commitment across the public and private sectors to advance knowledge and support the global museum community. This spirit of collaboration is not new to Dubai or the UAE; it is deeply rooted in who we are as a nation, working together with a shared sense of responsibility and purpose. Guided by the belief that progress is a collective effort, we have achieved remarkable success on both national and international levels. Through this event, we reaffirm our city’s role as a global platform for dialogue and creativity, and as a place where collaboration continues to shape a brighter, more connected future.”

The partnerships bring together key national stakeholders, including du, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, Expo City Dubai, Dubai Business Events, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Airport, and ICOM UAE. These collaborations mark an important step in aligning resources, expertise, and a common vision to deliver a landmark edition of ICOM’s General Conference in Dubai this November.

The agreements were formalised at Expo City Dubai in the presence of Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Chairperson of the ICOM Dubai 2025 Organising Committee; His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai; Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, du; Saeed Ali Al Fazari, Executive Director, Strategy Affairs Sector, Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Bahrozyan, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Transport Agency, Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai; Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; Majed Al Joker, CEO of Dubai Airports; and Nasir Al Darmaki, Chair of ICOM UAE.

ICOM Dubai 2025 will be held for the first time in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia region. The conference will bring together more than 4,500 museum professionals, cultural leaders, and experts under the theme ‘The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities.’

With a scientific programme built around three key sub-themes — Intangible Heritage, Youth Power, and New Technologies — the event will foster critical inquiry, spark collaboration, and generate fresh perspectives to advance the global museum sector.

Through the support of its partners, the ICOM Dubai 2025 Organising Committee reaffirms its commitment to hosting a world-class conference with immediate impact and long-term legacy. Each partner will play a vital role in delivering a successful ICOM Dubai 2025 General Conference, which will set new standards for partnership and collaboration across disciplines and expertise.

The International Council of Museums is the leading global organisation dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and development of museums and the museum profession. Established in 1946, ICOM serves as a platform for the international museum community, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing across continents.

With over 60,000 members across 139 countries and territories, ICOM unites museum professionals from all fields, including curators, conservators, educators, researchers, and directors — an extensive network that enables ICOM to champion museums and their role in societal development, sustainability, and cultural preservation. The organisation's mission is grounded in the belief that museums play a vital role in shaping a better, more inclusive world.