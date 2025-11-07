Latifa bint Mohammed Convenes Music Majlis with Leading UAE Artists

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), as part of her majlis series, hosted the first Music Majlis, bringing together artists, composers, producers, streaming platforms, cultural leaders, and institutions from across Dubai’s and the UAE’s music ecosystem to discuss the future of the industry and explore pathways for its sustainable growth.

The Majlis provided a platform for open dialogue, allowing participants to exchange ideas and share insights on how to strengthen the music industry’s infrastructure, elevate its global standing, and enhance its role as a driving force of the creative economy.

Ongoing dialogue

Her Highness emphasised that the inaugural Music Majlis marks the beginning of an ongoing dialogue between Dubai Culture and the music community. “This was our first Music Majlis, but it will not be our last. Coming together allows us to understand the different voices that make up this sector, each with its own story, its own rhythm. When we listen, we grow. When we collaborate, we create lasting impact,” she said.

Her Highness added: “Music is a universal language that transcends borders and unites us through shared emotion and understanding. In Dubai, a city defined by its diversity, we have a unique opportunity to build an inclusive, innovative music scene that reflects who we are and who we aspire to be.”

During the discussion, Her Highness highlighted the richness of the UAE’s musical heritage and the importance of providing spaces that celebrate both tradition and innovation. She called for strengthening public–private partnerships to empower musicians and creators, enabling them to develop projects that contribute to Dubai’s creative economy while upholding global standards of excellence.

Partnership approach highlighted

Her Highness reaffirmed Dubai Culture’s commitment to supporting creatives across all levels – young, emerging, and established – and to shaping policies that nurture growth, collaboration, and sustainability. She underscored the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors, emphasising the need to build meaningful bridges that connect experience with opportunity. This approach fosters mentorship, nurtures emerging talent, and shapes sustainable career pathways for the next generation of musicians.

“When we give young musicians the right opportunities, we are not only supporting their dreams; we are building a legacy that will echo far beyond our time,” Her Highness emphasised.

Held at The Originals in Al Quoz, the majlis attracted participation from the National Youth Orchestra Dubai, Qanawat, Steinway & Sons, Dubai Opera, Spotify, Music Nation, Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Entertainment, among others. Also present were senior officials from Dubai Culture and leading experts, artists, and creatives from the local and regional music industry.