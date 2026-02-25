Latifa bint Mohammed Reviews Cultural Goals of 'Season of Wulfa' Initiative

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), met with the Steering Committee of the ‘Season of Wulfa’ to review the initiative’s progress and latest developments.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, ‘Season of Wulfa’ is a citywide initiative that aims to celebrate distinctive cultural occasions and highlight authentic Emirati values.

Her Highness, who leads and oversees the initiative, was briefed on the outcomes of the Season, which is built around three pillars, Reflection, Connection and Blessing, underscoring the authenticity of Emirati, Arab and Islamic values. The Season seeks to strengthen family bonds and celebrate community and cultural occasions that reflect shared traditions and identity.

The meeting reviewed initiatives implemented during the Hag Al Laila celebrations on 15 Sha’ban (2 February), which were held across Dubai and drew strong participation from diverse nationalities and cultures. Her Highness also reviewed progress on the ‘Ramadan in Dubai’ initiatives, which reflect the spirit and values of the Holy Month, as well as the upcoming ‘Eid in Dubai’ programmes celebrating the vibrancy of community traditions.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority; His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; His Excellency Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office; Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai; His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai; and His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation.

The ‘Season of Wulfa’ features more than 50 initiatives and events implemented in collaboration with government entities, in partnership with the private sector and local communities, across more than 30 locations throughout Dubai, including neighbourhoods, markets and cultural destinations.