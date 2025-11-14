Latifa bint Mohammed Seeks Stronger UAE-Bahrain Culture Ties at ICOM

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met with His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, on the sidelines of the 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM Dubai 2025), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The conference marks the first time the prestigious global gathering is being hosted in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region.

The meeting reflected on the depth of the longstanding fraternal ties between the UAE and Bahrain. Discussions focused on enhancing cultural cooperation between the two countries and developing joint initiatives that embody the historical, social, and economic ties that unite them. Both sides emphasised the importance of continued coordination and collaborative efforts to promote Arab culture and highlight its role as a bridge for expanding human connections across diverse communities, thus contributing to advancing the cultural and creative landscape across the region.