Latifa bint Mohammed Tours 14th edition of Sikka Art & Design Festival

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), visited the 14th edition of Sikka Art & Design Festival, held under her patronage in Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood.

During her visit, Her Highness toured the Festival and met with participating artists and creatives, reaffirming her commitment to nurturing emerging talent and strengthening Dubai’s cultural and creative ecosystem. Her Highness was accompanied by Her Excellency Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; Her Excellency Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs; Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai; and Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture.

During the tour, HH Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed explored a wide range of artworks, installations, and creative projects presented as part of this year’s edition, held under the theme ‘Imagining Dubai: Identities of the Future.’ The Festival, which supports the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, brings together more than 450 Emirati and UAE- and GCC-based creatives and artists, offering a platform that reflects the diversity, vitality, and evolving narratives of the local and regional arts scene.

Her Highness highlighted the Festival’s journey of sustained growth and maturation, noting its development from a platform for emerging experimentation into a recognised cultural space that nurtures creative talent and contributes to the wider cultural landscape. She emphasised that Sikka continues to serve as an important launchpad for artists, offering a space to explore new ideas, engage directly with the public, and help shape cultural dialogue.

Now in its 14th edition, the Sikka Art & Design Festival continues to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture and creativity, fostering meaningful connections between artists, communities, and the city’s historic urban fabric. The Festival runs until 1 February, inviting the public to engage with art that reflects both local identity and future aspirations.