Latifa bint Mohammed Tours Christie's Dubai on its 20th Anniversary

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), visited Christie’s Dubai at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to mark the 20th anniversary of the global auction house’s presence in the emirate. The visit featured a special ceremony honouring Christie’s two decades of contributions to Dubai’s cultural and economic landscape, followed by a tour of the gallery.

During her visit, Her Highness toured Christie’s exhibition titled ‘The Collection of Robert F. and Patricia G. Ross Weis’, which is being showcased in Dubai ahead of its upcoming sale. The exhibition, featuring a remarkable selection of masterpieces, highlights Dubai and DIFC’s role as a global platform for art and culture, where international collections are showcased with regional audiences before being presented on the global stage.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed said: “Celebrating Christie’s 20 years in Dubai is also a tribute to the city’s journey in establishing itself as a hub for creativity and cultural dialogue. Over the past two decades, Dubai and DIFC have provided fertile ground for growth and exchange, enabling institutions like Christie’s to thrive while opening new doors for regional artists and collectors. As I toured the exhibition ‘The Collection of Robert F. and Patricia G. Ross Weis’, I was reminded of how art, in all its forms, continues to connect people, transcend boundaries, and deepen our appreciation of heritage and creativity.”

Her Highness reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to strengthening its role as a cultural bridge between the region and the world, emphasising the emirate’s efforts to remain a destination where global institutions, artists and audiences come together to exchange knowledge, celebrate creativity and build lasting legacies.

Anthea Peers, President Christie’s EMEA, said: “It is with pleasure that I take this moment to pause and reflect on the 20 years since Christie’s was welcomed to incorporate in Dubai. It was an honour to be the first international auction house to have a presence in the United Arab Emirates, and one we have held close ever since. Holding our inaugural auction in Dubai was an ambition achieved through partnership and mutual support. In the years that have followed, we have been delighted to develop deep relationships with the many collectors based in Dubai and throughout the United Arab Emirates, a group that grows exponentially every year.”

She added: “Dubai remains at the forefront of change, shifting tastes, and behaviours; it is a city with a forward-thinking approach, constantly evolving to empower a diverse community, supported by the UAE’s leadership who have driven great cultural significance. For me personally, it is an exceptional pleasure to visit and to be part of it, and I anticipate ever greater moments during the next 20 years of this close relationship and beyond.”

Christie’s, established in DIFC in 2005, quickly contributed to positioning the Centre at the forefront of efforts to reinforce Dubai’s standing as a vibrant hub for creativity and artistic excellence.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer at DIFC Authority, said: “We have been proud to host Christie’s for the past 20 years, and their presence has been instrumental in cementing the reputation of Dubai and DIFC as a global hub for art and culture. As a pioneer in the region, DIFC has consistently sought to create an ecosystem that fosters creativity, innovation, and cultural exchange. Christie’s partnership has been a testament to our shared vision, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to drive the art and cultural landscape in Dubai.”

Christie’s became the first international auction house to establish a presence in the Middle East with the opening of its Dubai office in DIFC, pioneering a market that has since flourished. Its inaugural auction in 2006 saw 80% of the works acquired by Middle Eastern buyers, setting 53 new world auction records for regional artists and underscoring Dubai’s growing role as a cultural hub.