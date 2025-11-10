Latifa bint Mohammed Tours Dubai Design Week Marketplace

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met with artisans, creative entrepreneurs, and owners of small and emerging projects, learning about their journeys, aspirations, and challenges, while exploring potential avenues for future support. She also listened to inspiring success stories, commending the creative ideas that have evolved into tangible projects through the perseverance and passion of their founders.

Her Highness affirmed that Dubai will always remain a land of opportunity, a place that welcomes creators and talent, empowering them to pursue their ambitions and contribute to strengthening the emirate’s position as a global hub for creativity, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Her Highness expressed her pride in the remarkable achievements and continued success of Dubai Design Week, which has evolved into a comprehensive and specialised platform encompassing all aspects of the design sector, from development and mentorship to commercial promotion.

The Marketplace, taking place today and tomorrow, celebrates cultural heritage and crafted goods, hosting a selection of artisans and makers of handmade products. Featuring over 90 brands, it offers visitors a wide range of homeware, jewellery, fashion, and innovative, sustainable lifestyle products. The event provides a holistic experience that combines design, gastronomy, children’s activities, and live music, fostering interaction and connection among all visitors.

Held in an open-air setting, The Marketplace is supported by Dubai Culture, which annually provides grants to ten emerging Emirati businesses through the Dubai Cultural Grant programme, encouraging continued innovation in the cultural and creative fields. This initiative reflects the Authority’s ongoing commitment to developing Dubai’s cultural and artistic landscape and supporting the growth of its creative economy.