Latifa bint Mohammed visits 11th edition of ‘Downtown Design’

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, visited the 11th edition of Downtown Design, the flagship event of Dubai Design Week and the Middle East’s leading showcase of contemporary design. Running from 6 – 9 November, the exhibition is organised in strategic partnership with the Dubai Design District (d3), part of the TECOM Group, and Dubai Culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed said that Downtown Design captures Dubai's vibrant creative spirit and unique identity, pushing the boundaries of innovation across diverse design disciplines. She noted the exhibition’s success over the years in providing artists and designers with a dynamic platform for dialogue, collaboration, and envisioning the future of design in Dubai.

“Downtown Design has built a solid foundation for the arts and design sector by creating expansive spaces for creators to exchange insights and bring their ideas to life as remarkable works of creativity,” she said. “Its role is integral to the creative ecosystem fostered by Dubai Design Week — empowering designers with the resources and guidance they need to showcase their work to a global audience. Through this exhibition, designers are inspired toward entrepreneurship, given access to promising investment opportunities, and supported in contributing to the cultural and creative industries, strengthening Dubai’s position as a global capital of the creative economy.”

Touring the exhibition, Her Highness explored artworks and other creative displays highlighting Dubai’s rich cultural diversity. She expressed her delight at the impressive growth the exhibition has seen year after year. Her Highness also met with artists from the ‘Designers from the Emirates’ showcase, overseen by Emirati designer Omar Al Gurg, featuring furniture and products by over 30 emerging designers from the UAE and its residents. She engaged with the designers, gaining insights into their visions, trends, and aspirations, and praised the quality, creativity, and innovation displayed in their work.

Her Highness also connected with various exhibitors, companies, and renowned international brands, presenting innovative handicrafts, diverse displays, interactive spaces, and unique creative concepts. She was particularly interested in exhibitions celebrating the fusion of cultures, crafts, and creative heritage. Among the notable initiatives she reviewed were ‘Designed in Saudi Arabia’, a strategic initiative by the Design and Architecture Committee of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, and ‘Interior Designs from Spain’, which showcases the work of ten companies in a dynamic presentation organised by the B8 architecture and design studio in Dubai. Her Highness also explored the creations within the annual Tanween programme for 2024, featuring a talented cohort of emerging UAE designers.

Additionally, Her Highness also visited the inaugural Editions fair, the Middle East’s first fair dedicated to limited edition art and design. This unique platform offers a space for discovery, blending high-quality craftsmanship with innovative artistic approaches through the works of both emerging and established artists and designers. During her visit, Her Highness met with Emirati designer Aljoud Lootah, who unveiled a new collection celebrating the 10th anniversary of her studio, and Iwan Maktabi, who introduced a series of limited-edition carpets designed by artist Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim.

Downtown Design offers a vibrant, diverse programme tailored to engage the public, presenting an array of creative installations, concepts, interactive experiences, and sector-specific events. The exhibition’s lineup includes dialogue sessions and workshops led by design experts, underscoring its role as a leading platform for creativity and innovation in the region.

