Mansoor bin Mohammed Visits Middle East Hunting Expo

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, today toured the Middle East Hunting Expo (MEHEX) at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai. The exhibition, being held from 6 to 10 November 2025, is the region’s premier event dedicated to hunting enthusiasts, professionals, and businesses. Bringing together local and international manufacturers, producers and distributors of hunting and outdoor equipment, MEHEX showcases the latest products in the sector, while serving as a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among industry experts.

His Highness noted that the Middle East Hunting Expo is an event reflects the region’s enduring passion for its traditions. By bringing together global expertise and advanced technologies, Dubai continues to promote a balanced relationship between people and nature that honours heritage, encourages innovation, and supports the sustainable use of natural resources in line with international best practices, he added.

During the visit, His Highness toured several national and international pavilions, where he was briefed on the latest products, technologies, and innovations presented by leading companies in the field. His Highness visited the stands of CARACAL, a UAE-based manufacturer of hunting products; and the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), which showcased its latest smart security systems and services. His Highness also visited the stands of global exhibitors including Hans Wrage & Co.; Archon Firearms; Créapeiron; Schiwy Waffen; and Royal African Hunting Safaris.

The Middle East Hunting Expo (MEHEX) is the first exhibition in Dubai dedicated to the hunting weapons and outdoor equipment industries. The event brings together global companies, decision-makers, and trade visitors, providing a platform for the regional hunting and sports community to engage with leading manufacturers and experts, explore emerging trends, and discover cutting-edge products that support modern and responsible hunting practices.