Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Printing the Holy Qur’an: A Global Benchmark in Qur’anic Publishing

Interview with Mr. Faisal Abdulla, CEO of the Printing & Distribution Sector

Q1. What distinguishes the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Printing the Holy Qur’an in the Middle East?



The Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Printing the Holy Qur’an stands as a pioneering global institution dedicated to serving the Holy Qur’an with the highest standards of quality, precision and authenticity. Established on 24 Ramadan 1435 AH (22 July 2014) under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Center was created to serve as a global landmark in Qur’anic printing.



The Center prints the Holy Qur’an in multiple authenticated recitations, including Hafs, Warsh, Qalun and Shu‘bah, among others. In addition, it publishes the Sciences of the Qur’an, approved commentaries and specialised Islamic publications in a wide range of sizes, formats and distinguished designs.



The Center operates a fully integrated production facility equipped with advanced high-capacity offset printing presses, precision binding systems and specialised finishing units dedicated exclusively to Qur’anic publishing. With an annual production capacity of up to 15 million copies, it is among the largest Qur’an printing facilities in the region.

All stages of production are supervised by a specialised Sharia committee of Qur’anic scholars to ensure the highest levels of textual accuracy and integrity. Since its establishment, the Center has become a recognised reference in the printing and distribution of the Holy Qur’an, reinforcing Dubai and the United Arab Emirates as leading hubs in this specialised field.

Q2. How does printing the Qur’an in multiple languages align with Dubai Media’s policy of delivering the Qur’anic message to different cultures and communities?

Publishing the meanings of the Holy Qur’an in multiple languages reflects Dubai Media’s commitment to expanding global access to the Qur’anic message and fostering meaningful cultural engagement.



The Center publishes translations of the meanings of the Holy Qur’an in more than 50 international languages, including English, French, Spanish, Chinese, Russian, Japanese, Swahili, Hindi, Urdu, Indonesian, German, Korean and Amharic, among others. These multilingual editions enable non-Arabic speakers to understand the message of the Qur’an in their native languages while preserving the authenticity of the original text.



Through this global outreach, the Center supports intercultural dialogue, promotes tolerance and coexistence, and strengthens Dubai’s position as a global hub for cultural and intellectual exchange. This initiative aligns closely with Dubai Media’s broader vision of responsible communication, global engagement and the dissemination of knowledge across diverse communities.