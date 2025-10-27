Mohammed bin Rashid Unveils Dubai Museum of Art, a New Cultural Landmark

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended the unveiling of the Dubai Museum of Art (DUMA), a visionary project to be developed by the Al-Futtaim Group that is set to become a new architectural and cultural landmark. His Highness reviewed the museum’s distinctive designs by world-renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando. The project has been developed to enrich Dubai’s creative landscape.

His Highness said: “Culture and art are the soul of a city and a lens through which its progress is seen. They reflect its vision and the depth of its humanitarian mission. The Dubai Museum of Art will be a new beacon for the city, enhancing its arts scene and further strengthening its global cultural status.”

“Dubai has become a destination of choice for creatives from around the world, home to communities and industries working together to accelerate the growth of the creative economy. This new cultural landmark advances our strategic goal to position Dubai as a global hub for creativity and culture, and cements its place on the modern art map.”

His Highness further said: “The Dubai Museum of Art showcases the power of public-private partnerships to spark bold ideas, deliver projects that exceed expectations, and create world-class landmarks worthy of Dubai. We thank Al-Futtaim for their efforts to bring this monument to life and for their contribution to Dubai’s cultural ecosystem.”

The launch event was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; His Excellency Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; His Excellency Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation; and Omar Al Futtaim, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Al-Futtaim Group.

Captivating design

The Dubai Museum of Art (DUMA) will be developed by the Al-Futtaim Group on the waters of Dubai Creek. Featuring a captivating, one-of-a-kind architectural design by Tadao Ando. It embodies Dubai’s vision to cement its status as a global capital of the creative economy and reflects the emirate’s growing cultural and artistic momentum.

The museum’s design blends the essence of deep-rooted local culture with modern architecture. It emphasises the key qualities of symbolic meaning, human-centred dimensions, dynamic purpose, and strong appeal to artists and art enthusiasts, offering a sensory experience that transcends the confines of physical space.

Rising five stories above the water, the Museum will feature adaptable exhibition galleries across the first and second floors, a restaurant and VIP lounge on the third floor, as well as ground and basement levels.

Beyond its exhibitions, the Museum will host artist talks, panel discussions, educational programmes, and art fairs. Purpose-built event spaces and a dedicated VIP lounge will enable a curated calendar of cultural programming that fosters learning, dialogue, and creative innovation.

Exceptional project

Omar Al Futtaim, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Al-Futtaim Group, said: “It is an honour to be part of this exceptional cultural creation, which embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to position Dubai as a global hub for culture and creativity. For us, the Dubai Museum of Arts (DUMA) is more than an architectural landmark; it is a cultural statement that reflects Dubai’s openness to creativity and affirms its role in connecting cultures and celebrating talent from around the world.

“We are especially proud to have entrusted the design of DUMA to the world-renowned architect Tadao Ando, whose architecture speaks the language of light, silence, and soul. In Dubai, his vision for the Museum of Art will stand as a serene dialogue between nature, water, and the human spirit, a masterpiece of restraint and emotion that embodies both ingenuity and timeless elegance, perfectly capturing the depth of his philosophy.”

He added: “The Al-Futtaim Group remains dedicated to delivering this landmark with excellence, reflecting our enduring commitment to sustainability and the cultural sector’s vital role in shaping inclusive progress.”

Capturing Dubai’s spirit

Set to become a new cultural symbol set on the Dubai Creek, the museum captures Dubai’s spirit, open to the vast sea and sky, and in harmony with its natural surroundings.

The architecture is inspired by the sea and the pearl, symbols of Dubai’s heritage and spirit. The museum’s curved shell encloses a circular exhibition hall that represents unity, discovery, and continuity. A central cylindrical opening allows natural light to cascade through the structure, evoking the gentle shimmer of a pearl.

DUMA is envisioned as a global platform for both emerging and established artists, and a source of inspiration for visitors from around the world. It will offer compelling artistic and human experiences that strengthen cultural ties and open new paths for personal growth and knowledge exchange.

The museum’s collection will showcase a diverse selection of modern and contemporary art, curated to reflect Dubai’s spirit. Through its exhibitions, collection, and programmes, the museum brings together established and emerging voices, linking modern and contemporary art with global dialogue, using art as a catalyst for empathy, curiosity, and social transformation.

To deepen its educational impact, the museum will include a library and study rooms, as well as world-class training programmes designed to nurture future generations of creative leaders.

World-renowned architect

The Museum was designed by the Japanese architect Tadao Ando, one of the world’s most celebrated and influential architects, known for his minimalist concrete structures that harmonise with nature through masterful use of light, shadow, and spatial balance.

Tadao Ando is a 1995 Pritzker Architecture Prize laureate - widely regarded as the Nobel Prize for Architecture- and has received numerous other prestigious accolades throughout his career.

His signature philosophy emphasises deep integration between architecture and environment. Among his notable projects are Japan’s Chichu Art Museum, the Bourse de Commerce in Paris, France, and the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth in Texas, USA.