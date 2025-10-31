Sharjah to Promote Emirate's Heritage at WTM London

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) is preparing to participate in the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025 for the 22nd consecutive year.

The global event, one of the most prominent in the travel and tourism sector, will be held from 4th to 6th November 2025, in London, the British capital. The exhibition will bring together over 4,000 exhibitors from more than 180 countries and is expected to attract over 46,000 visitors from around the world.

Sharjah will be represented by a delegation of 19 public and private entities under the Sharjah pavilion, showcasing the emirate’s rich cultural heritage and diverse tourism initiatives. Among the highlights is Al Faya, recently inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List for its archaeological significance as one of the oldest and most continuous records of human habitation in desert environments, dating back more than 200,000 years.

The pavilion will also highlight Sharjah’s eco-tourism sites, including the Wasit Wetland Reserve, which is home to rare bird species; the Kalba Mangrove Reserve, where visitors can walk along wooden pathways through mangrove forests; and Sir Bu Nair Island, renowned for its exceptional marine biodiversity.

The authority also aims to strengthen strategic partnerships within the global travel and tourism sector and to establish new channels of cooperation with major European markets. The initiative supports Sharjah’s tourism strategy, which seeks to respond to changing global trends, provide culturally rich and sustainable travel experiences, and meet the expectations of travellers worldwide.

Sharjah’s delegation to WTM 2025 features several leading government and private organisations, including the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah Museums Authority, Sharjah International Airport Authority, Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Sharjah Sports Council, Sharjah Old Cars Club, Sharjah Asset Management, Expo Centre Sharjah, Arada Real Estate, and Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA), along with a selection of prominent hotels and resorts across the emirate.