Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches AI short film competition for students

Lifestyle, Arts & Culture

The competition is open to high school students in Grades 10 to 12 and undergraduate university students

Students are encouraged to envision how AI could transform the university experience, from new ways of learning and researching to the careers and communities shaped by the next generation of graduates.

Abu Dhabi: Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) has launched a nationwide short film competition inviting students across the UAE to imagine how artificial intelligence (AI) could shape the university, its students, and the wider society over the next 20 years.

Titled "20 Years, 20 Visions: Imagining the Next 20 Years of SUAD with AI," the initiative forms a key part of the university's Year of AI 2026 and its upcoming 20th anniversary celebrations.

Open to high school students in Grades 10 to 12 and undergraduate university students from a wide range of disciplines, the competition invites participants to produce an original three-minute film exploring Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi's journey, its impact, and its future in AI and innovation.

Students are encouraged to envision how AI could transform the university experience, from new ways of learning and researching to the careers and communities shaped by the next generation of graduates.

The initiative further aligns with the UAE's national vision and the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to position the country as a global leader in AI while advancing innovation and knowledge-based industries.

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of SUAD, said, "As part of our Year of AI 2026, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is strengthening the integration of AI across education, research, and creative disciplines. The '20 Years, 20 Visions' competition invites students to reflect on the university's evolution and its future in an AI-driven world, while engaging with the ethical, cultural and societal dimensions of new technologies."

She added that the initiative also reinforces the university's role in supporting the UAE's vision for an innovative, knowledge-driven future, while reflecting the university's continued commitment to enabling students to develop critical skills in a meaningful and creative way.

Dr Xavier Fresquet, Director of the Sorbonne Centre for Artificial Intelligence, said the centre is committed to advancing research and education in AI across disciplines and strengthening collaboration between students, academic teams and industry partners. He also encouraged students, through the competition, to present their visions for the future.