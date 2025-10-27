UAE President Celebrates Wedding of Faisal Al Bannai’s Sons

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today attended a wedding reception hosted by His Excellency Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai to celebrate the marriage of his sons: Abdulaziz to the daughter of Najeeb Ibrahim Mohammed Al Zarouni and Abdullah to the daughter of Sameer Mir Abdulaziz Al Khouri.

The celebration, held at Erth Abu Dhabi, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along a number of ministers and senior officials.

His Highness offered his congratulations to the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a joyful and blessed life together.

The families expressed their heartfelt appreciation to His Highness for attending the celebration, describing his presence as a reflection of the leadership’s strong bond with the Emirati people and commitment to sharing in their joyous occasions.

The celebration was also attended by a number of Sheikhs, relatives, and guests and included traditional Emirati performances.