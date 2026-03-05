2PointZero Completes AED704 Million Majority Acquisition Of Italy’s ISEM Packaging Group

2PointZero Group PJSC (ADX: 2PointZero), a next-generation investment powerhouse focused on energy and consumer sectors, announced that it has formally completed the transaction to acquire a majority position in ISEM, a leading European packaging group serving beauty, fashion, luxury, and nutraceuticals. The deal is valued at 704 million dirhams ($191.7 million) through a combination of secondary and primary capital earmarked to accelerate organic and inorganic growth.

Under the terms of the agreement, 2PointZero Group now holds 60.8% of ISEM, while Peninsula Capital and minority investors own the remaining 39.2%. This marks the start of a strategic partnership between 2PointZero and Peninsula. Together, the partners intend to reinforce ISEM’s leadership position with a focus on category and geographic expansion, embedding artificial intelligence and digital technology across the business—from manufacturing to client operations—and supporting targeted M&A to extend ISEM’s industrial footprint and product capabilities.

Samia Bouazza, CEO of 2PointZero Group, stated that the completion of this transaction marks an important step in advancing global growth ambitions and establishing a scalable platform in the packaging industry. Packaging will become the group’s sixth consumer-focused vertical. During a visit to ISEM’s facilities, Bouazza noted the high level of automation, advanced robotics assembly, and state-of-the-art facilities which drive operational efficiency, consistency, and margin strength.

Bouazza added that the entry into packaging is driven by the sector's continued strong CAGR growth across multiple sub-segments, such as food, pharmaceuticals, and luxury. With a track record in strategic M&A, AI deployment, and operational integration, 2PointZero aims to support ISEM in accelerating its international expansion while expanding across both primary and secondary packaging to deliver long-term returns for shareholders.

The closing represents a significant expansion into packaging by 2PointZero Group, complementing its existing beauty and apparel businesses. The Italian-based ISEM Group, founded in 1949 and headquartered in Bologna, is a highly automated leader that reinforces the 'Made in Italy' brand. Globally, ISEM is recognized for its quality and innovation, maintaining partnerships with key luxury clients including LVMH, Kiko, Gucci, L’Oréal, Puig, and Coty Lancaster. Its industrial footprint comprises 11 manufacturing plants spanning more than 100,000 square meters.

Borja Prado, Founding Partner of Peninsula Capital, commented that the transaction marks the beginning of an exciting new phase for ISEM as a preferred partner for demanding luxury clients. Francesco Pintucci, CEO of ISEM Packaging Group, added that the group can now offer greater scale without losing precision. Legal advisors for the deal included Hogan Lovells for 2PointZero and Peninsula, Legance and Van Campen Liem for Peninsula, while Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Ludovici and Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer advised on the sell-side.