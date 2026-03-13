7.2 BILLION DIRHAMS PROFIT FOR DP WORLD IN 2025, UP 32.2%

Business

Emirates 24/7 — DP World announced record financial results for 2025, with revenue surging 22% to $24.4 billion (AED 89.6 billion). Adjusted EBITDA rose 18% to $6.4 billion (AED 24.5 billion), representing a margin of 26.3%, driven by strong performance in ports, terminals, and logistics. Container handling volumes grew 5.8% to 93.4 million TEUs, while net profit jumped 32.2% to $1.96 billion (AED 7.2 billion). Operating cash flow increased 14% to $6.3 billion, with the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio remaining stable at 3.4x.

Group Chairman Essa Kazim attributed the results to a diversified portfolio and disciplined capital allocation amidst global uncertainty. CEO Yuvraj Narayan highlighted the ports sector's 8.5% increase in revenue per TEU and the strategic unification of maritime services under the DP World brand. The group’s Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) improved to 9.9%. In 2025, capital expenditure reached $3.1 billion (AED 11.4 billion), increasing capacity to a record 109 million TEUs. For 2026, a $3 billion budget is earmarked for key projects in Jebel Ali, London Gateway, Jeddah, Senegal, and India. Additionally, the group reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 14%, with 67% of electricity now sourced from renewables.

Regarding Jebel Ali Port, the group confirmed it remains fully operational without infrastructure damage despite regional geopolitical tensions and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has led to a decline in vessel arrivals. Jebel Ali recorded 9% growth in "origin-to-destination" cargo, with a record 1.5 million vehicles handled in Dubai.

In Saudi Arabia, the company opened the $800 million upgraded South Container Terminal in Jeddah, doubling its capacity to 4 million TEUs. Furthermore, an agreement was signed to develop the Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone in Oman. Ahmed Yusuf Al-Hassan, CEO of DP World GCC, emphasized that these investments ensure supply chain resilience and multi-modal connectivity across the region despite market volatility.