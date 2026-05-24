ADFD invests AED 9.4 billion in Jordan’s strategic development since 1974

Business

UAE-backed projects strengthen infrastructure, healthcare, energy and food security across Jordan

The Fund’s development portfolio reflects the depth of the longstanding UAE–Jordan partnership through a series of major projects. These include the Jordan Digital Health Centre (Virtual Hospital), the expansion of grain silo storage facilities in Al Juwaideh and Aqaba, the Amman Development Corridor, the Sheikh Zayed Solar Power Complex in Quweira, and the Kufranja Dam.

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has financed strategic development projects in Jordan worth more than AED 9.4 billion since 1974, supporting key sectors that have contributed to socioeconomic development, infrastructure growth and improved quality of life across the Kingdom.

The Fund’s development portfolio reflects the depth of the longstanding UAE–Jordan partnership through a series of major projects. These include the Jordan Digital Health Centre (Virtual Hospital), the expansion of grain silo storage facilities in Al Juwaideh and Aqaba, the Amman Development Corridor, the Sheikh Zayed Solar Power Complex in Quweira, and the Kufranja Dam.

Together, these initiatives support Jordan’s national priorities in healthcare, food security, renewable energy, water security and infrastructure, while reinforcing sustainable and inclusive growth.

ADFD’s continued support underscores its commitment to advancing development in Jordan and strengthening cooperation based on long-term partnership. Through this approach, the Fund continues to enhance economic and social resilience while creating opportunities for future growth.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, said the UAE and Jordan share deep-rooted historical ties built on cooperation and shared vision across multiple sectors.

He noted that ADFD has, over decades, supported Jordan’s development journey by financing projects that have contributed to economic and social progress, reflecting the strength of bilateral relations.

Al Suwaidi added that the UAE, through ADFD, also managed its contribution under the Gulf Development Programme, supporting projects in Jordan valued at AED 4.6 billion. The funding covered sectors such as healthcare, energy, water, transport, food security and education, with approximately AED 4.459 billion disbursed by the end of 2016.

In the healthcare sector, the Jordan Digital Health Centre, launched in 2024, aims to unify health records through a digital platform linking hospitals and healthcare centres. In its initial phase, five hospitals and three healthcare centres were connected to improve service quality and access to care.

The project, implemented in cooperation with Presight, is valued at US$100 million and reflects a shared commitment to digital transformation in healthcare.

To support food security, ADFD financed the expansion of grain storage facilities in Al Juwaideh and Aqaba at a cost of AED 258.7 million. The project increased storage capacity to 250,000 tonnes in Al Juwaideh and 200,000 tonnes in Aqaba, supporting Jordan’s National Food Security Strategy 2025.

In infrastructure, the Fund financed the Amman Development Corridor, a key transport project that enhances connectivity between the capital, surrounding regions and border crossings.

In the renewable energy sector, ADFD financed the Sheikh Zayed Solar Power Complex in Quweira in 2013 at a value of AED 551 million. The facility generates 103 megawatts of electricity and supplies power to more than 50,000 homes, reducing reliance on imported energy and lowering fuel costs.

In the water sector, the Kufranja Dam stands as a major project supported by the Fund. The dam has a storage capacity of 7 million cubic metres, including 4 million cubic metres for agricultural use, supporting the development of an additional 6,000 dunums and increasing agricultural output.

It also supplies around 3 million cubic metres of drinking water annually to Ajloun Governorate, while helping to reduce flood risks and strengthen water resources.

Supporting trade and exports, the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) signed a financing agreement with Capital Bank to establish a credit facility worth approximately AED 73.4 million. The initiative aims to enhance trade activity and enable UAE exporters to access the Jordanian market.

The UAE–Jordan partnership continues to reflect strong fraternal ties through projects spanning key sectors. With ADFD financing in Jordan exceeding AED 9.4 billion, both countries reinforce a model of development focused on infrastructure, sustainable energy, water and food security, as well as improved healthcare and education — supporting long-term regional stability and prosperity.