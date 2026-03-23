ADNOC L&S confirms early delivery of LNG carrier ‘Arada’

Business

ADNOC Logistics and Services plc on Monday confirmed the early delivery of Arada, a 175,000 m³ liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier constructed by Jiangnan Shipyard in China.

Arada is the fifth of six newbuild LNG carriers ordered by ADNOC L&S as part of its ongoing fleet expansion programme. Following delivery, the vessel has commenced operations.

Keith Mander, Manager of Marine Projects at ADNOC Logistics & Services, with crew members and representatives from Jiangnan Shipyard, marked the delivery of Arada at the shipyard in China.