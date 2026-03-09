AED 13.59 BILLION IN DUBAI REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE COMMISSIONS IN 2025

Business

BROKERAGE SECTOR BOLSTERS ROLE AS KEY GROWTH DRIVER WITH 96,440 TRANSACTIONS

Emirates 24/7 — Dubai’s real estate brokerage sector underwent a significant transformation in scale and impact during 2025, solidifying its position as a core regulatory and economic pillar within the emirate’s property ecosystem.

The evolution was driven by surging activity levels and an expanding broker base, operating within a robust regulatory framework that has enhanced service quality across the market. According to Dubai Land Department (DLD) data, real estate brokerage commissions rose to AED 13.59 billion in 2025, marking a 31% increase compared to 2024. This growth paralleled a 54% jump in the number of procedures executed through brokers, reaching 96,440 transactions.

The sector saw a notable rise in the participation of women, both in presence and financial impact. Commissions earned by women grew by 49% to reach 28,909 procedures, while the total value of their commissions surged 83% to AED 2.98 billion. By the end of 2025, women accounted for 11,371 of the 32,294 registered real estate brokers.

The industry’s attractiveness as a professional career path was further evidenced by the entry of 13,083 new brokers, a 38% increase from 2024. Additionally, the number of registered real estate brokerage offices reached 9,785, maintaining a balance between expansion and service excellence.

The Dubai Land Department continues to focus on empowering national talent through initiatives such as the "Dubai Real Estate Broker Programme," aimed at increasing the proportion of Emirati brokers. Furthermore, the "Emirati Real Estate Solutions Incubator," launched in collaboration with Dubai Silicon Oasis, supports UAE nationals in transitioning from individual practitioners to establishing integrated brokerage firms operating under global best practices.

These strategic initiatives have yielded tangible results, with a significant increase in the number of Emirati brokers successfully executing transactions worth billions of dirhams, reflecting the DLD’s integrated approach to building a professional national workforce.