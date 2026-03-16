AED 1.6 Billion: UAE Virtual Reality Market Projected To Peak By 2030

Real Estate

The United Arab Emirates’ virtual reality (VR) market is set for accelerated growth, driven by the increasing adoption of immersive technologies across key sectors, particularly real estate. According to data from Grand View Research, market revenues reached approximately AED 366 million in 2024 and are projected to exceed AED 1.6 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 28%.

The real estate sector is leveraging VR to transform design, marketing, and customer experiences by providing immersive virtual tours that allow investors to experience projects before completion. Lifesize Plans Dubai, a specialist in full-scale architectural visualization, reported a surge in demand for immersive solutions since entering the market in 2023. CEO Georges Klass stated that these technologies have become essential tools for developers and investors to minimize errors and avoid unnecessary costs before construction begins, especially for off-plan projects.

As the UAE continues to develop smart and sustainable cities, VR and augmented reality (AR) are expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing transparency and efficiency. This technological shift is bolstering the real estate market's appeal to global investors, aligning with the country’s broader strategy for digital transformation and innovation in the construction and property sectors.