AED 18.1 Billion In Total Emirati Stock Market Trades Over 5 Sessions

Business

Emirati stock market trades recorded a total of AED 18.1 billion over five sessions, split between AED 9.13 billion in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and AED 8.97 billion in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). The week's activity saw 3.6 billion shares change hands across 322,480 transactions.

In Dubai, Emaar Properties dominated liquidity, attracting AED 4.4 billion in weekly trades, followed by Emaar Development with AED 893.4 million, and Emirates NBD with AED 825.96 million. The DFM index closed at 5,426.28 points, with notable gains for International Financial Advisors (13.1%), Ekttitab Holding (8.4%), National International Holding (6.12%), Al Ramz Corporation (5.8%), and United Foods (5.04%).

Meanwhile, the FTSE ADX General Index (FADGI) closed at 9,480.14 points. Aldar Properties led the activity in the Abu Dhabi market, securing the largest share of total trades with a liquidity of AED 2.5 billion over the five-session period.