AED 73M Dubai Off-Plan Apartment Sale Despite Regional Tensions

Business

Dubai’s real estate market opened the week with a robust performance on Monday, recording a high-profile off-plan property sale in the Burj Khalifa district for AED 73 million. The transaction, involving a unit within the Barakat Hotels and Apartments Dubai project, serves as a significant indicator of sustained investor confidence and strong demand for premium assets in the emirate, notwithstanding current regional uncertainties.

The five-bedroom residence spans approximately 9,537 square feet, reflecting a valuation of AED 7,654 per square foot. In a parallel move highlighting the market's liquidity and financing activity, a residential plot in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) secured a mortgage deal valued at AED 117 million.

Overall, real estate transactions at the start of Monday’s session reached approximately AED 1.2 billion across 353 deals. Industry analysts view this opening performance as a testament to Dubai’s enduring appeal as a resilient global hub for luxury investment and high-end developments.