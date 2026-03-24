AED 84.6 Million: Dubai Sells Luxury Off-Plan Apartment

Business

Dubai’s real estate market recorded a high-profile transaction on Tuesday with the sale of a luxury off-plan apartment in the Jumeirah 1 district for AED 84.6 million ($23 million). The deal, registered with the Dubai Land Department (DLD), underscores the sustained momentum in the emirate’s property sector despite broader regional geopolitical tensions.

The five-bedroom residence is part of the "Solaya" project and spans 11,566 square feet, reflecting a price of approximately AED 7,317 per square foot. Total real estate transactions in Dubai reached AED 1.5 billion across 623 deals since Tuesday morning, highlighting the robust demand for premium residential assets. Analysts note that such high-value "off-plan" sales continue to drive the market’s growth, as international investors seek luxury opportunities in prime coastal locations.