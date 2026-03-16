AED 92.5 Million: Francis Ngannou Acquires Luxury Penthouse At Palm Jumeirah

Real Estate

Global boxing icon and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou has purchased a luxury residence at Armani Beach Residences on Palm Jumeirah for AED 92.5 million, developer Arada announced on Monday. The deal for the five-bedroom property, spanning 11,521 square feet, highlights the surging demand for branded luxury real estate in Dubai’s prime coastal locations.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, stated that the transaction reflects "global investor confidence" in Dubai’s real estate market, specifically in projects that combine architectural vision with iconic branding. The development, a collaboration between Pritzker Prize-winning architect Tadao Ando and the Armani Group, is currently under construction and scheduled for completion in 2027.

Ngannou, who was represented in the deal by luxury advisor Magda Hosny of The Ledger Concierge, expressed his conviction in Dubai’s future as a global hub. "The decision to invest here came from a firm belief in Dubai's vision," Ngannou said. The Armani Beach Residences features an exclusive collection of 57 homes and 90,000 square feet of world-class amenities, offering panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline.