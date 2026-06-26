Ahmed bin Mohammed approves new media platform Dubai Business

Business

The new platform reflects Dubai’s ambitions and global leadership, delivering a new approach to business media that tells the story of the city’s economy through data, achievements, and opportunities

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Council, has approved the launch of a new media platform, Dubai Business, affiliated with Dubai Media Corporation. The new platform will provide an advanced economic media model that keeps pace with Dubai's ambitions, reflects its global leadership, and tells the story of its economy in the language of numbers, achievements and opportunities.

In a post on his account on the X platform, His Highness said: I chaired a meeting of the Dubai Media Council, where we approved the launch of Dubai Business, a new media platform under Dubai Media Incorporated. The platform reflects Dubai’s ambitions and global leadership, delivering a new approach to business media that tells the story of the city’s economy through data, achievements, and opportunities. Dubai continues to shape the future, with its media serving as a key partner in this journey."