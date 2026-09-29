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Airbus A350F freighter makes maiden flight, set to challenge Boeing 777
Airbus completes the maiden flight of its delayed A350F freighter in Toulouse, launching nine months of certification trials ahead of planned 2027 entry into service to challenge Boeing 777 dominance in air cargo
TOULOUSE, France: Airbus launched the maiden flight of its delayed A350F freighter on Tuesday, expanding its portfolio in a bid to break rival Boeing's grip on a vital part of global trade.
The windowless version of Europe's A350 long-haul jet eased into the sky at the start of a four-hour flight, marking the start of nine months of certification trials before entering service in 2027 and going head-to-head with Boeing's 777 series.