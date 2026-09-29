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Airbus completes the maiden flight of its delayed A350F freighter in Toulouse, launching nine months of certification trials ahead of planned 2027 entry into service to challenge Boeing 777 dominance in air cargo

TOULOUSE, France: Airbus launched ‌the ​maiden flight of its delayed A350F freighter on Tuesday, expanding ⁠its portfolio in a bid to ‌break rival Boeing's grip on a ‌vital part of ‌global trade.



The ‌windowless version ‌of Europe's A350 ​long-haul jet ‌eased into ​the ⁠sky at the start ​of ⁠a four-hour ⁠flight, marking the start ⁠of nine months of certification trials before entering service in 2027 ‌and going head-to-head with ​Boeing's 777 series.



