AIRLINES HIKE TICKET PRICES AS JET FUEL COSTS NEAR $200 PER BARREL

AIRLINES HIKE TICKET PRICES AS JET FUEL COSTS NEAR $200 PER ...

Business

Emirates 24/7 — Major global airlines, including Qantas and Air New Zealand, have announced significant increases in ticket prices following a sharp spike in jet fuel costs triggered by Middle East tensions.

According to a Reuters report, jet fuel prices surged from $85 to nearly $200 per barrel in recent days, forcing carriers to adjust their financial outlooks.

Air New Zealand suspended its 2026 earnings guidance, citing extreme market uncertainty, while raising domestic fares by NZ$20 and international tickets by NZ$90.

Operational costs have climbed by 60% to 70% for some carriers, with Vietnam Airlines appealing to local authorities to scrap environmental taxes on fuel to maintain operations.

The conflict has severely impacted global flight paths, as Qantas reported that its Europe-bound flights saw occupancy rates exceed 90% in March due to travelers avoiding Middle East airspace disruptions.

Market sentiment showed signs of stabilization on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the conflict could end soon, leading airline stocks to recover some losses.