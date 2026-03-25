Ajman records highest-value property sale at AED185 million

Business

Ajman’s real estate sector has recorded its highest-value property sale transaction at AED185 million, in a move reflecting the growing appeal of the emirate’s property market and the increasing pace of investment activity.

According to data from the Ajman Real Estate Index, the plot involved in the deal is located in Al Amerah and is classified for residential and commercial use, enhancing its investment value given the range of development opportunities it offers, whether for residential schemes or mixed-use commercial projects.

The record transaction comes amid continued growth in Ajman’s real estate sector, driven by a package of investment-friendly incentives and measures, in addition to advanced infrastructure and modern urban developments that are helping attract investors from within the UAE and abroad.

The data confirmed that the emirate’s property market continues to post positive indicators, both in terms of trading value and the number of real estate transactions, reflecting investor confidence and reinforcing Ajman’s position as a promising destination for property investment in the UAE.

This level of high-value deals also highlights the breadth of investment opportunities in Ajman, particularly in new areas witnessing rapid urban expansion, including Al Amerah, which has recently emerged as one of the emirate’s most attractive areas for development projects.

Market indicators forecast that the momentum will continue in the coming period, amid rising demand for land and mixed-use projects, supported by economic stability and an integrated legislative framework that fosters a favourable business environment in the emirate.