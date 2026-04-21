Aldar, Mubadala acquire 'The Link' at Masdar City for AED 654 million

Business

Acquisition strengthens joint venture’s income‑generating portfolio within Abu Dhabi’s leading sustainable urban development

The acquisition reflects continued investment momentum across Abu Dhabi’s real estate and innovation ecosystem, supported by strong institutional demand and long‑term confidence in the emirate’s economic fundamentals.

Abu Dhabi: Aldar and Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) have completed the acquisition of The Link at Masdar City through their joint venture established in 2024. Valued at AED 654 million, the transaction marks a further step in scaling a high‑quality, income‑generating portfolio within one of the region’s most advanced sustainable urban developments.

The acquisition reflects continued investment momentum across Abu Dhabi’s real estate and innovation ecosystem, supported by strong institutional demand and long‑term confidence in the emirate’s economic fundamentals.

The Link comprises approximately 32,000 square metres of net leasable area across five buildings and is 100 per cent leased to a roster of globally competitive, future‑focused tenants, including Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar) and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).

The asset includes Grade A LEED Platinum office space, a net‑zero‑energy headquarters building, a multi‑use hall, and residential accommodation, reinforcing its role within a high‑performing, integrated urban environment.

“This transaction reflects our continued confidence in Abu Dhabi’s long‑term growth trajectory and the strength of its innovation‑driven economy. Through our partnership with Aldar, we are scaling high‑quality assets within Masdar City — one of the UAE’s leading platforms for clean energy, artificial intelligence, and advanced research,” said Dr Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform.

He added that the investment underscores Mubadala’s disciplined and responsible approach, focusing on sustainable infrastructure that delivers strong financial performance while supporting the UAE’s Net Zero ambitions and strengthening long‑term economic resilience.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar, said, “The acquisition of The Link marks another important step in our strategic partnership with Mubadala and reflects our shared belief in the long‑term fundamentals of the Abu Dhabi real estate market. This high‑quality, fully leased asset enhances the resilience and scale of Aldar’s investment portfolio, while deepening our exposure to an internationally renowned sustainable urban development centred on clean energy, advanced technology, and research.”

Ahmed Baghoum, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar City, said, “The Link marks a significant addition to Masdar City’s evolving destination, advancing a vision where sustainable development supports economic growth and future industries.”

He added that since its inception over the past two decades, Masdar City has continued to advance its vision, with the project further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for innovation and supporting the UAE’s Net Zero ambitions.