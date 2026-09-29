Business

Aldar surpasses AED5 billion in sales after launching Talay in Marsa Al Saadiyat and Yas Riva Reserve on Yas Island, highlighting strong demand for Abu Dhabi waterfront communities at LIVEX 2026

Aldar's Talay marks the first residential community within Marsa Al Saadiyat, while Yas Riva Reserve is a new gated waterfront community to the northeast of Yas Island.

ABU DHABI: Aldar announced it has generated more than AED 5 billion in sales across the launches of Talay and Yas Riva Reserve. The announcement comes as Abu Dhabi hosts the inaugural Liveability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX), a global forum exploring how liveability drives long-term economic and social value.

The strong sales performance reflects continued demand for residential developments in Abu Dhabi and the growing appeal of waterfront communities on Saadiyat and Yas Islands.

Talay marks the first residential community within Marsa Al Saadiyat, while Yas Riva Reserve is a new gated waterfront community to the northeast of Yas Island. Together, the developments build on the distinct character of Saadiyat and Yas Islands through designs, residential spaces and amenities tailored to the needs of families and contemporary lifestyles.

First-time Aldar customers accounted for 54 percent of buyers, while UAE nationals represented 31 percent of the buyer base. Expatriate residents and overseas buyers accounted for 69 percent of sales.

Buyers from the UAE, UK, Russia, Jordan and India were among the leading nationalities by sales volume. Female buyers represented 30 percent of sales, compared with 70 percent for male buyers, while 55 percent of all buyers were under the age of 45.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Development, said, "Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s most attractive places to live, invest, and build for the long term, supported by an exceptional quality of life and a clear vision for sustainable growth.”

"The continued demand we are seeing, from UAE nationals, residents, and international buyers, reflects confidence in the emirate and underscores momentum as we convene for LIVEX 2026,” he added.

Both communities are designed around family living, with landscaped open spaces and a strong connection to the waterfront, enabling residents to incorporate waterfront living into their everyday lifestyles.

Talay is located at the heart of Marsa Al Saadiyat, the AED100 billion waterfront destination that activates the final phase of Saadiyat Island’s masterplan and will ultimately be home to more than 58,000 residents.

Meanwhile, Yas Riva Reserve offers privacy and tranquillity along the waterfront while connecting to Yas Island’s destinations and amenities through a new bridge that will create an additional entry point to the destination.