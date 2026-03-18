Alibaba Group Holding Raises AI Service Fees By 34%

Business

(HONG KONG) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has announced a significant price hike for its artificial intelligence and data storage services, with increases reaching up to 34%. The Chinese e-commerce and technology giant cited robust growth in demand and the escalating costs of developing the necessary underlying infrastructure as the primary drivers behind the move.

The price adjustments specifically target Alibaba’s AI computing chips under its T-Head AI division. Prices for specialized hardware, such as the Xuanwu 810 AI chips, will rise by a range of 5% to 34%. Additionally, the company confirmed a 30% increase in the cost of its Cloud Parallel File Storage service. These strategic hikes follow a comprehensive restructuring launched by Alibaba this month, aimed at accelerating the monetization of its AI portfolio, which includes the recently launched Wukong automated AI service for enterprises.

Market reaction was immediate, with Alibaba's shares climbing as much as 3.2% in Hong Kong trading on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg News. The move aligns Alibaba with global tech titans—ranging from Alphabet’s Google to China’s Tencent Holdings—all of whom are under increasing pressure to prove that massive AI investments can generate substantial returns.

The industry-wide shift toward monetization is gaining momentum. Last week, Tencent announced it would quadruple the prices for its Hunyuan core models on its AI agent development platform. Tencent has also ended free trials for third-party models from startups like Zhipu and Moonshot on its cloud service. This trend was further underscored just hours before Alibaba’s announcement, when Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang confirmed the production of H200 AI processors specifically for Chinese customers, signaling an insatiable demand for AI computing power in the Asian market.